Braemar Arena construction project delayed up to 8 weeks due to frozen soil

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The Brief A project to upgrade Braemar Ice Arena in Edina has been delayed up to 2 months after crews found frozen soil under the East Rink floor. Funding for the $45 million project was approved by residents in November of 2022 with a half cent sales and use tax. The project should be completed by Jan. 1, 2027, and the arena will have four ice sheets. But the construction will impact the upcoming youth and high school hockey seasons.



Edina city officials say a $45 million renovation at Braemar Ice Arena is delayed up to eight weeks after crews unexpectedly found frozen soil under the East Rink floor.

Braemar Arena construction upgrades

The backstory:

City officials say during early construction of the East Rink floor, crews discovered frozen soil as deep as 12 feet beneath the surface. The project, originally set to be done by late October, has been pushed back to Jan. 1, 2027. The city says it will conduct comprehensive soil testing in mid-October, and once the soil is clear from frost, floor construction will resume.

Concrete cannot be poured until the soil is thawed.

Impact on hockey season

Why you should care:

Edina is a youth hockey hot bed in Minnesota, with youth teams at virtually every level being championship-caliber. The high school program is among the best in Minnesota, regularly getting to the state tournament at Grand Casino Arena.

Braemar Arena will operate on two ice sheets in the fall, and will be up to four when the project is fully complete. Arena staff and city officials are working with the Edina Hockey Association to adjust schedules, coordinate ice time and identify other options to get practices and games in for youth and high school programs.

The project started in March.

Braemar Arena was built in the 1960s, and residents in 2022 approved a half cent sales and use tax to help fund the project. The sales tax is paid for by all those who shop in Edina, including non-residents, many of whom use Braemar as well.