Minneapolis City Council approves new dress code ordinance for bars, restaurants

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring liquor-serving establishments with dress codes to post them visibly at their entrances. The policy was developed to address what's known as "velvet rope discrimination" — when a venue uses a dress code as cover to turn away patrons based on race, gender identity or other protected characteristics. The ordinance now goes to Mayor Jacob Frey for final approval.



The Minneapolis City Council voted 13-0 on Thursday to pass a new ordinance requiring liquor-serving establishments with dress codes to display them clearly at their entrances.

The ordinance was led by Council Members Jason Chavez and Pearll Warren, with co-authors Council Member Robin Wonsley and Council President Elliott Payne.

Minneapolis dress code ordinance targets ‘velvet rope discrimination’

What we know:

Under the new rule, any establishment that sells liquor and has a dress code must post that dress code in a visible spot at or near the entrance during hours of operation. Establishments without a dress code are not affected.

The policy was developed to address what's known as "velvet rope discrimination" — when a venue uses a dress code as cover to turn away patrons based on race, gender identity or other protected characteristics. City officials say entry into certain establishments is often granted or denied based on stereotypes that would likely be considered illegal if stated openly.

What they're saying:

"By passing the ordinance, we have taken another step forward in building a city where everyone is welcome," said Chave in a statement. "This policy matters because unposted dress codes give establishments room to arbitrarily enforce standards, often in ways that disproportionately impact BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ patrons. I'm grateful to my council colleagues and community organizations who supported this work."

In a statement, Warren added: "If your establishment has a dress code, post it clearly for the public. If you don't have one, there's nothing to worry about. It really is that simple. The end."

The backstory:

Minneapolis' ordinance was modeled on a similar ordinance that was passed in Houston in 2025.

The discussion comes after a 2018 incident at the Last Call Bar in downtown Minneapolis, where a Black man was denied entry because a bouncer said his jeans were too baggy and violated the dress code. Mohamed "Mo" Osman, who was denied entry, said, "I felt degraded—I felt humiliated—I felt embarrassed."

City leaders have said the ordinance is meant to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy Minneapolis nightlife without facing unfair barriers.

What's next:

The ordinance now goes to Mayor Jacob Frey for final approval.