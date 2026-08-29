Brown County crash leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

The Brief Two people died after a two-vehicle crash on Brown County Road 13 near Hanska, Minnesota overnight. The driver of one vehicle, a 28-year-old Hanska woman, was taken to a nearby hospital. The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.



A man and a woman in their 70s are dead, and a 28-year-old woman is injured following a crash in Brown County.

2 dead, 1 injured in Brown County Road 13 crash

What we know:

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at about 12:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, reporting a crash on Brown County Road 13, just north of Brown County Road 22.

Two vehicles, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 28-year-old woman from Hanska, and a 1997 Oldsmobile 88 driven by a 73-year-old man who had a 74-year-old female passenger.

The 73-year-old man who was driving, and the 74-year-old woman passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The names of the two people who died have not been released, pending family notification.

Details on the 28-year-old woman’s injuries were not available at the time of writing.

Authorities have not shared details on what may have led to the crash.