Brown County crash leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and a woman in their 70s are dead, and a 28-year-old woman is injured following a crash in Brown County.
2 dead, 1 injured in Brown County Road 13 crash
What we know:
The Brown County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at about 12:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, reporting a crash on Brown County Road 13, just north of Brown County Road 22.
Two vehicles, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 28-year-old woman from Hanska, and a 1997 Oldsmobile 88 driven by a 73-year-old man who had a 74-year-old female passenger.
The 73-year-old man who was driving, and the 74-year-old woman passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The names of the two people who died have not been released, pending family notification.
Details on the 28-year-old woman’s injuries were not available at the time of writing.
Authorities have not shared details on what may have led to the crash.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.