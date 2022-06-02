Large fire burning at Fort Snelling in Minnesota

A large fire burned at a building at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at one of the old officers' buildings that is being converted to veteran and low-income housing at the abandoned Upper Post at Fort Snelling. Workers will work to rebuild the structure, Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said at the scene.

Muellen said the fire was showing all around the roofline when crews arrived and the windy conditions on Thursday made it difficult to fight the blaze, pushing the fire inward. The bulk of the fire was out by 4:30 p.m.

A few firefighters suffered minor burns due to hot construction debris, Mullen said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire. Mullen said they can only speculate if the fire had to do with construction at the building, noting several hundred workers are actively working at a time.

MnDOT cameras showed the large fire that burned at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 9)

MnDOT traffic cameras captured massive orange flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Images from Sky FOX 9 shows the roof of the building has collapsed.

A fire burning at a building at Fort Snelling in Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 9)

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.