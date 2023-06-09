Lakeview athlete with physical impairment now state champion

Over the last 15 years, Terrek Jenniges has overcome his fair share of obstacles. Now he can add another achievement to his already inspiring track record.

"I just wanted to prove people wrong and say I can do stuff when people say I can't do stuff," said Jenniges.

FOX 9 has been following Terrek since a biker club out of Minneapolis gave him a specialized handcycle to get around, instead of just using his wheelchair, nearly 8 years ago.

Even though he has Caudal Regression Syndrome, which impedes the development of his lower body, last year Terrek also became a placeholder for the kickers on the Lakeview Lakers football team, where he was the Laker's good luck charm during a special season that nearly took them to state.

"I'm just so proud because he is bringing it to light 'my legs don't work, my upper body works and I can do whatever I want'," said Terrek's grandmother, Danita Moinickes.

Now Terrek can add state champion to his list of accomplishments, taking first place in the shot put in the wheelchair division of the Minnesota State High School League's Track and Field State Tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday.

He also took second place in the discus throw using a special stand that allowed him to be higher off the ground.

"It was just beyond amazing. He has grown so much. This last year has just been amazing. He's come out of his shell and become an advocate for people with disabilities," said Moinickes.

Terrek plans to play football again next season.

In the meantime, his family is trying to get him a special racing wheelchair so he can compete in more events at the track and field state championships in the future.

"I just like being here and hopefully I can come back here next year," said Jenniges.