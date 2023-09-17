Lake Vermilion boat crash injures 2 people

Authorities in northern Minnesota responded to a report of a boat accident on Rainbow Island on Lake Vermilion Saturday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the report at 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 16, where first responders discovered a pontoon boat had struck the island.

A woman had been thrown from the boat onto the island, which is located in Daisy Bay. She was taken to shore, and then transported to Virginia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the boat was taken to shore and to the Virginia Hospital as a precaution.

The two people on the boat are from the Twin Cities metro and were visiting the area on vacation, authorities said.

Darkness, boat speed and alcohol likely contributed to the accident.