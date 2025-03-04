Lake Superior Zoo, Wildcat Sanctuary set to take in SeaQuest animals

The Brief Two Minnesota organizations are set to step in to help animals displaced by the SeaQuest closure. SeaQuest's Roseville location suddenly closed last month, as the company navigates bankruptcy.



Following the sudden closure of SeaQuest at Rosedale Center, two northern Minnesota organizations are helping to care for the animals.

SeaQuest closes

What we know:

Last month, SeaQuest, a commercial aquarium company, appeared to suddenly close its location in Roseville.

While SeaQuest did not respond to a media request from FOX 9, the business was closed when FOX 9 tried to stop by and the location was marked as "permanently closed" on Google.

The Roseville location has also been removed from SeaQuest's website.

SeaQuest has closed multiple locations as it goes through bankruptcy. The SeaQuest website lists only four remaining locations across the country, down from 10 in early 2023.

Dig deeper:

SeaQuest has faced major opposition from animal rights organizations over the years, with activists questioning how the company cares for its animals.

PETA celebrated the closure of the Roseville location in a statement last month. "Champagne corks are popping at PETA now that this blight on Roseville has finally stopped exploiting and endangering animals," read a provided statement from PETA Foundation General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. "The SeaQuest chain is a scourge, and PETA will continue to call out its failings until the four remaining outposts follow suit and close up shop for good."

Zoo, sanctuary step in to help animals

What's next:

This week, the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth and the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn. announced they would step in to help the animals after the site closure in Roseville.

On Monday, the zoo said it was called in by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to evaluate the animals at the aquarium this week. The zoo said it would assist in getting the aquarium animals and fish to new homes, with some of the animals ending up in Duluth.

On Tuesday, the Wildcat Sanctuary said it would take in two Bengal cats named Ferguson and Flynn. The sanctuary said both animals were on prescription food due to a "medical condition."

What they're saying:

In a statement provided through the Lake Superior Zoo, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums called the SeaQuest closure a "crisis" situation. The statement reads:

"The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) sets the global gold standard for animal care and wellbeing. The SeaQuest closure is an animal care crisis, and as always, AZA and its members and partners are mobilizing to provide critical emergency medical care and housing for as many animals as possible," shared Dan Ashe, president and CEO for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. "And this is another reminder for families to always look for the AZA logo when looking for animal experiences. All our 251 AZA-accredited members in 13 countries have met rigorous accreditation standards focusing on animal welfare, animal wellbeing, education, conservation, and guest safety. When you visit an AZA-accredited facility, your family will create positive memories and you will be supporting facilities that ensure that animals in their care are living their best lives."

What you can do:

Both organizations urged people who would like to help the animals to donate: