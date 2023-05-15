Lake Minnetonka's new speed limit now in effect

article

The boating season is upon us, and there's a new speed limit for Lake Minnetonka.

The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District's (LMCD) new rule requiring all boats to maintain a speed of 5 mph or less within 300 feet of the shore is now in effect. This is an increase from the previous 150-foot distance.

"After soliciting input and hosting a public listening session, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Board determined that our regulations did not reflect current trends in boating equipment and activities," Ann Hoelscher, LMCD board chair, said in a statement. "This rule will help ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone who visits Lake Minnetonka."

This rule does not impact the current speed limit within 150 feet of docks, anchored boats, swimmers or scuba diver warning flags across Lake Minnetonka.

"There are a variety of activities that Lake Minnetonka offers. This new rule will help protect the lake and make it safer for everyone," Shane Magnuson, major at the Hennepin County Sheriff Water Patrol Office, said.

This rule change was approved last summer and went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The goal of the rule is to limit large wakes near the shore, which the LMCD says will help improve safety for smaller boats, as well as kayaks and paddleboarders, and help protect the shoreline from erosion.