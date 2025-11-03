Lake of the Isles skating rink saved from closure after neighborhood push

The Brief A beloved staple in South Minneapolis for generations of skaters will be sticking around for another winter. The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board was looking at closing the ice rink on Lake Of The Isles because of climate change and a budget shortfall. A grassroots campaign started by Kenwood neighborhood resident Janet Hallaway not only saved that rink but a few others that were also on the chopping block.



For more than a century, people have laced up their skates and made memories at the seasonal rink on the northern end of Lake Of The Isles.

A magical place

Local perspective:

For decades, skaters have used the Lake Of The Isles skating rink to celebrate winter.

Now this iconic community gathering place in the heart of the city will be open for another season.

"It would be such a loss if this place had not been maintained for other generations," said Janet Hallaway, who lives nearby.

Making a difference

The backstory:

The park board was considering closing the outdoor rink in the Kenwood neighborhood in south Minneapolis because of climate change and rising rental costs.

But Hallaway and her husband Phil, who live nearby, started a petition on Change.org which ended up getting nearly 3000 signatures to preserve one of the city's most beloved winter traditions.

"Winter can be hard in Minnesota unless you're an outdoor person, so the thought of losing this as an opportunity made me spring to action," said Hallaway.

Hallaway's grassroots campaign to save the rink on Lake of the Isles prompted park board staff to not only come up with a plan to keep that rink, but restore and maintain a few others that were also on the chopping block, as well as a couple of rinks that were closed last year.

"This is what we need across the board is we need our community to step up and lead the way and make it clear to elect officials what their priorities are," said District 4 Park Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer.

'Our voices were heard'

What they're saying:

Hallaway says she's grateful the place she calls a treasure in the City Of Lakes is no longer on thin ice.

"What a win for the city and for all the people who have their little community centers built around these rinks as a place to gather. I'm really happy to know that the people who run our city government listened," said Hallaway.