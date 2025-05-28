Lagniappe, Du Nord Cocktail Room announce closures set for May 31

article

After opening in September 2024 on a stretch of Lake Street still rebuilding from the pandemic and 2020 protests, the owners behind Lagniappe and the Du Nord Cocktail Room have announced they will throw in the towel at the end of the month.

Lagniappe, Du Nord Cocktail Room closing

What we know:

Announced in a social media post, the New Orleans-inspired restaurants aimed to aid in the rebuilding of the historic Coliseum Building, located at 2700 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis.

However, according to the post, multiple factors proved to be too big of an uphill climb in the long-run for the ambitious concepts.

"Rebuilding on this stretch of Lake Street came with real challenges, and we met them with everything we had," the Instagram reads. "We set out to create something beautiful — spaces that captured the soul of New Orleans, the heart of south Minneapolis, and a shared vision for a more equitable future."

The nearby stretch of area once held the former Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct, which was destroyed during the civil unrest of 2020, along with numerous neighboring businesses.

The post goes on to express gratitude to those who supported the endeavors throughout the past six months, before inviting you to join them for "one last round."

What's next:

Although the restaurants will close, Du Nord’s products will continue to be available at liquor stores, according to the post that also reaffirms their commitment to the surrounding community.

"Du Nord Social Spirits and the Du Nord Foundation will continue to operate and serve our respective missions," the post says.

The group also still plans to host Krewe Du Nord on June 21 – a free, all ages music festival that’s said to be "inspired by the spirit of New Orleans."