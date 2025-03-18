Kwik Trip worker killed in Mankato stabbing, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after police say a Kwik Trip clerk was killed in an apparent stabbing at a Mankato store on Tuesday.

Disturbance at Kwik Trip

What we know:

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday to the report of a disturbance at the Kwik Trip off Madison Avenue near Bassett Drive.

At the store, they found a worker unresponsive on the floor with a knife wound.

He was rushed to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Suspect arrested

What's next:

Police say, using surveillance video, they were able to identify a suspect. That suspect, a 28-year-old man, was later arrested at his home.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting police with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim. Officers say that information will be released at a later time.