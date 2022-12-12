Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for $1 on annual 'Day of the Dozens'

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

All about the Krispy Kreme hot light sign

The iconic neon sign was first introduced in 1992.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the holidays by offering fans a dozen doughnuts for $1. 

The doughnut chain’s annual deal, called "Day of the Dozens," falls every year on Dec. 12. Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price with the promo code DOZEN.

The deal applies in-store, for pick-up, or via drive-thru, the company said. Customers are limited to two dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. (Credit: Provided)

Last month, Krispy Kreme debuted its new holiday doughnut flavors "approved by the Big Man himself," the company teased. The treats include a Holiday Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut, Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles. 

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is known for its doughnut giveaways. 

Krispy Kreme offered a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who voted in the midterm elections. In October, it offered any customer who visited a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 85th anniversary by giving away free doughnuts for a year. It also made headlines for a promotion that offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.