Kratom in Minnesota: House passes bill increasing age restrictions

The Brief The Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass a bill Monday that would raise the legal age to buy kratom in Minnesota from 18 to 21. Though some have reported using the substance to treat anxiety and stop using opioids, there have been concerns about its use to produce a high in its users, and the serious side effects of some products sold. The same age restrictions will still need approval from the Minnesota Senate before heading to Gov. Walz to be signed into law.



The controversial supplement kratom is on its way to being treated like cannabis or alcohol in Minnesota.

Kratom age bill passes Minnesota House

What we know:

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday raising the legal age to buy kratom from 18 to 21.

The backstory:

Some people use the substance to treat anxiety or to stop using opioids, but it’s also used to produce a high and some of the products have serious side effects.

Big picture view:

Bills to classify kratom as a Schedule II substance requiring a prescription have not moved quickly this year, but the age restrictions now only need Senate approval.