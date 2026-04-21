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Kratom in Minnesota: House passes bill increasing age restrictions

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Published  April 21, 2026 7:29am CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Concerns about serious side effects of Kratom

Concerns about serious side effects of Kratom

Kratom, a legal herbal supplement, killed a Burnsville woman. Now her sister wants it banned in Minnesota so no one else has to experience what her family did. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the latest.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass a bill Monday that would raise the legal age to buy kratom in Minnesota from 18 to 21.
    • Though some have reported using the substance to treat anxiety and stop using opioids, there have been concerns about its use to produce a high in its users, and the serious side effects of some products sold.
    • The same age restrictions will still need approval from the Minnesota Senate before heading to Gov. Walz to be signed into law.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The controversial supplement kratom is on its way to being treated like cannabis or alcohol in Minnesota.

Kratom age bill passes Minnesota House

What we know:

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday raising the legal age to buy kratom from 18 to 21.

The backstory:

Some people use the substance to treat anxiety or to stop using opioids, but it’s also used to produce a high and some of the products have serious side effects.

Big picture view:

Bills to classify kratom as a Schedule II substance requiring a prescription have not moved quickly this year, but the age restrictions now only need Senate approval.

PoliticsCrime and Public SafetyOpioid Epidemic