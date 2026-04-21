Kratom in Minnesota: House passes bill increasing age restrictions
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The controversial supplement kratom is on its way to being treated like cannabis or alcohol in Minnesota.
Kratom age bill passes Minnesota House
What we know:
The House overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday raising the legal age to buy kratom from 18 to 21.
The backstory:
Some people use the substance to treat anxiety or to stop using opioids, but it’s also used to produce a high and some of the products have serious side effects.
Big picture view:
Bills to classify kratom as a Schedule II substance requiring a prescription have not moved quickly this year, but the age restrictions now only need Senate approval.