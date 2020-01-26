Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California, TMZ reports

article

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

TMZ Sports reports Kobe was traveling with three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas.

According to TMZ when the helicopter crashed, emergency personnel responded, but all on board were killed. TMZ said Kobe's wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe's death comes just hours after LeBron James passed his NBA record for the most points scored in a career. He sent a tweet late Saturday congratulating James on the feat.

Advertisement

Originally from Philadelphia, Kobe was drafted straight out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 draft. The Hornets traded him to the Lakers, where he played until he retired in 2016.

In the 20 years in the NBA, he won 5 NBA Finals including being named Finals MVP twice. He also was voted to the All Star team 18 times and scored 81 points in one game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. That was the second-highest point total in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points.

Kobe also won two Gold Medals in the Olympics, in 2008 and 2012.

TMZ reports that Kobe often used a helicopter to travel and, when he played for the Lakers, he would fly from his home in Newport Beach, Calif., to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a helicopter.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

This is a developing story. Check back to this page for more information.

This story was written in Southfield, Mich.