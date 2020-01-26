Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive video that appears to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Former Gophers pitcher shares memories of coach killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
A former Minnesota Gophers pitcher spent a summer playing for Altobelli and said the coach left a lasting impression on him.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
Petition to change NBA logo to feature late Kobe Bryant gets millions of signatures
One of the ways some hope to immortalize Bryant is by changing the NBA’s logo to feature him.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'
LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
NBA players call on league to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers
Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neal want the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant's jerseys indefinitely.
NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game over continuing impact of Kobe's death
With the Lakers reeling from the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA postponed the team's scheduled game tomorrow night against the Clippers at Staples Center.
KAT wears number 24 jersey, addresses emotional Target Center crowd to honor Kobe Bryant
The Wolves star helped honor Kobe Bryant's legacy in a touching pregame tribute.
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant by releasing new cover commemorating former NBA star
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring the late NBA star in his Lakers uniform taking a final bow.
‘More than an athlete’: Kobe Bryant prayer vigil to be held at African American Civil War Memorial
D.C. will hold a prayer vigil on Friday, Jan. 31 to honor the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, died Sunday when his helicopter crashed north of Los Angeles.
Dallas Mavericks will retire number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant
After the passing of Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, the Dallas Mavericks announced that no Maverick will ever wear number 24.
'I'm numb': Karl-Anthony Towns and other Minnesota sports stars mourn loss of Kobe Bryant
The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant is being felt across the globe including in Minnesota.