Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky

A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky.

According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.

After speaking with its parents, Child Protection Services, "wanted the juvenile placed on a safety hold, in the care of a family member until further tests and interviews could be conducted due to the nature of the injury and age of the infant," according to a press release. At the time, the child was placed in the care of its grandmother.

On Jan. 17, it was reported that the child's parents, had taken the juvenile on the evening of Jan. 16, after the grandmother had rescinded her role as its caregiver, according to the announcement.

The Savage Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) determined the vehicle they were likely traveling in was last seen pulling a U-Haul trailer in both St. Paul, and then Chicago. The vehicle was later located in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lexington Police Department verified their presence, and attempted to make contact, but they refused to exit, according to police.

After six hours of negotiations, the suspects were taken into custody and arrested on felony kidnapping warrants, the press release said.

The child has since been safely removed from the home and treated by emergency personnel as a precaution before being placed into protective custody.