Keith Ellison running for third term as Minnesota attorney general

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking a third term, saying he'll continue to fight the Trump administration and fight to protect Minnesotans. Ellison, a Democrat, is the second person to announce he's running in the race. Republican Ron Schultz previously announced his candidacy. Minnesotans will vote for the next attorney general in November 2026.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced he's running for reelection in 2026. The Democrat says he'll continue to help Minnesotans "afford their life" and defend against the Trump administration.

Ellison seeking reelection

What they're saying:

"I’m running for re-election to keep Minnesota a fair place, where rule of law prevails over power and privilege," Ellison said in his campaign announcement. "Since Minnesota elected me seven years ago, we’ve won tough fights to help Minnesotans afford their lives. We don’t bow down to kings in America, not presidents, not billionaires, not giant corporations, because everyone deserves to afford their life."

Ellison was first elected as attorney general in 2018, and was reelected in 2022.

His campaign announcement touts his accomplishments during his first two terms, saying he's reduced the cost of insulin, fought price gouging by corporations, helped people struggling with medical debt, held opioid companies responsible for the epidemic, protected tenants from exploitation and protected student borrowers.

Ellison's campaign also says he's been leading the fight against the Trump Administration, saying "no one is above the law."

The Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom released a statement on Ellison's campaign announcement, saying:

"At a time when half of our country’s politicians ignore problems for their own convenience, Keith Ellison stands out. Every day of the week and twice on Sunday, the people’s lawyer fights to keep our kids safe, our rights intact, and our state shielded from the actions of a reckless president. Whether it’s standing up to Big Pharma or taking on violent criminals, Keith has dedicated his time in office to protecting and serving everyday Minnesotans. Under an administration hellbent on making life harder and less affordable, we need a champion for the little guy more than ever — that’s always been Keith."

The other side:

Republicans have criticized Ellison throughout his time as attorney general, saying he's allowed violent crime to spike across Minnesota. Ron Schultz, who is running for attorney general against Ellison, also criticized him for the recent fraud investigations in Minnesota that have happened under his watch.

Who is running for Minnesota attorney general?

Dig deeper:

Ellison is the second candidate to announce a run for Minnesota attorney general.

Earlier this month, Republican Ron Schutz announced his candidacy. He's a U.S. Army veteran and attorney, and is a board member for the conservative think tank the Center for the American Experiment, as well as a member of the University of St. Thomas Law School Board of Advisors.

In his campaign announcement, Schutz said:

"Minnesotans deserve better. Our state has been harmed by leaders who are soft on crime, who have allowed a culture of fraud to infect state government, and who have demonized our law enforcement officers. Under Keith Ellison’s watch, violent crime has surged, billions in taxpayer money have been lost, and once-vibrant cities are becoming ghost towns. Meanwhile, ‘Defund the Police’ Democrats side with criminals instead of law-abiding citizens. The time for real leadership is now. I will be tough on crime, aggressively pursue fraud, return stolen tax dollars to the people of Minnesota, and ensure fairness in women’s and girls’ sports. That’s why I’m running."

Schutz says he will bring a "unique combination" of courtroom success, military service and civic leadership to the table if elected.

The Minnesota DFL has criticized Schutz, saying he's a "corporate shill ready to invite Trump to occupy our cities, pollute our water, and erode the rights of everyday Minnesotans."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.