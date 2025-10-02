Kaohly Her: Operations, innovation set her apart in St. Paul mayoral race

The Brief FOX 9 recently hosted a roundtable discussion about the future of downtown St. Paul with multiple stakeholders, including Mayor Melvin Carter. State Rep. Kaohly Her is the most well-known challenger running against Carter in St. Paul’s mayoral race. Her shared her response to the Downtown Investment Strategy report.



State Representative Kaohly Her is likely the strongest challenger in St. Paul’s mayoral race running against incumbent Melvin Carter.

Her shared the vision she has for downtown St. Paul with FOX 9.

Transforming operations to transform downtown

The backstory:

Her used to work alongside Mayor Carter. So, when responding to the city and the St. Paul Downtown Alliance’s Investment Strategy Report, there were some areas of agreement with points Carter had made during the FOX 9 roundtable discussion.

What they're saying:

Her said she thinks policy is not just about issues and ideas. She will also focus on the city’s operational efficiencies.

"A downtown with great potential, but it has been let to deteriorate to a point of which it is difficult for businesses to want to be down here," said Her. "We can’t run this city and think some how we’re going to put up some buildings and people are just going to come here. If we don’t do basic city operations well of helping people usher them through the process of all of the different types of permitting and all of the different types of licenses that they need in order for them to build."

Urban wealth fund

Her also said she will prioritize collaboration and innovation. She also plans to take a proactive approach to finding solutions to turn investment ideas into reality.

"My day one will be working on with our partners on structuring an urban wealth fund and how to leverage our city’s assets in order to build this fund. So, that then we have this pool of money that we can use to fund some of these activities that we are looking for. My background is in investments and finance. That’s something I’m very comfortable with," said Her.

What you can do:

