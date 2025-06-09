State lawmaker's 'My family broke the law to come here' comment causes social media stir
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A social media firestorm broke out Monday when some people missed the context of a Minnesota DFL Representative’s comments on the MinnesotaCare cuts for undocumented adults.
‘My family broke the law to come here’
What they're saying:
Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, a Democrat from St. Paul, said, "My family broke the law to come here. I never knew that. I just learned that now. So when you’re thinking about voting ‘no’ on this bill, you’re voting ‘no’ against someone like me."
Representative Her’s comments led to some widely-shared misinformation with people claiming she’s undocumented, and serving the Minnesota Legislature.
Her is documented immigrant
Why you should care:
That’s not legal, and FOX 9 confirmed Monday she’s not undocumented.
Her is a citizen who was a Hmong refugee with her family in the 1970s, and whose father found a way to skip a step and get them to the United States faster.
Rep. Her had legal documentation, and she was naturalized in junior high school.