A Downtown Debate: FOX 9 to host roundtable discussion on future of St. Paul

The Brief FOX 9 will host a roundtable discussion about the future of downtown St. Paul. The roundtable discussion at the St. Paul Hotel will include Mayor Melvin Cater, Wild CEO Matt Majka, and eight other stakeholders. You can watch the discussion at 2 p.m. on Monday, streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube. It will also be available on-demand.



Downtown St. Paul has been described as "intimidating, unappealing, and empty" as it struggles to fill office towers, storefronts and restaurants.

The backstory:

As downtown areas in cities across the country struggle to recover from the pandemic, Minnesota’s capitol city faces unique challenges. Several office towers have been abandoned after Madison Equities walked away from its entire real estate portfolio. An obsolete and over-retailed skyway system is dragging down street-level business. The stadium that draws millions of visitors is now considered outdated and in need of huge investments in public money for renovations, according to the Minnesota Wild and city officials.

Why you should care:

A recent report found the city is at a critical juncture, facing "daunting challenges" that require "bold action."

FOX 9 roundtable discussion on the future of St. Paul

What you can do:

FOX 9 organized the roundtable for a candid discussion about the challenges and opportunities in downtown St. Paul — and you can watch it live on FOX LOCAL.

The downtown debate will be moderated by FOX 9 anchor Randy Meier live from the St. Paul Hotel. Here is the list of participants:

B Kyle, St. Paul Chamber of Commerce

Chris Hilger, CEO of Securian Financial Group

Chris Sherman, Sherman Associates President

Joe Spencer, Downtown Alliance President

Matt Majka, Minnesota Wild CEO

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Cater

St. Paul City Council President Rebecca Noecker

Richard Dobransky, Morrissey Hospitality President

Sen. Sandra Pappas

Tom Whaley, St. Paul Saints Executive VP

How to watch A Downtown Debate

Watch live:

FOX 9 will live stream the roundtable discussion, starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.

You can watch the discussion live on your TV via FOX LOCAL, on your phone via FOX LOCAL Mobile, FOX9.com, in the player above and FOX 9's YouTube channel. It will also be available as video on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL Mobile and YouTube.

What is FOX LOCAL?

You can watch All Day live on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and FOX9.com (as well as in the player above).

All Day and all of FOX 9's newscasts and videos are available for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app:

How to watch FOX 9 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 9."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4165), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 264), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.