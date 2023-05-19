Kansas cop saves baby opossum seeking shelter from rain

Not everyone in Kansas is singing in the rain.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office said they witnessed a good deed Monday morning during a downpour and had to capture it on camera.

While it was raining cats and opossums , a Leavenworth police officer was busy rescuing a fury creature from a Leavenworth County Justice Center stairwell just outside the county attorney’s office.

It seemed clear that the opossum was seeking justice and safety from the weather.

Officer Cole Brummer had noticed a baby opossum in the parking lot during a downpour. A few minutes later, he searched for the opossum and found it seeking shelter in a covered stairwell. The furry friend had climbed several steps and was next to a side door of the building.

Brummer put gloves on and eventually picked up the joey while it let out a faint scream. The opossum will be taken to Leavenworth Animal Control where it will be cared for and eventually turned loose.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Brummer’s actions, epically during National Police Week, serve as a reminder that police officers care for and protect all living creatures.

"Our Leavenworth police officers care deeply about our citizens, even the smallest, furriest members – even the ones who play opossum," Thompson said. "Leavenworth isn’t only the oldest city in Kansas, it’s also an amazing community. This act of kindness is just one of many examples we regularly see here."

