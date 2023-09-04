Juvenile female struck by vehicle while biking in Minneapolis pronounced dead

A juvenile female who was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning while biking has succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, around 8:31 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers responded to reports of a crash near the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue South in Minneapolis where the girl had been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious in the street. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she later died at the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates she had been riding her bicycle from a residence driveway into the street when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and began to render aid.

Police later interviewed witnesses at the scene and the vehicle occupants, and no criminality is suspected, according to a press release.