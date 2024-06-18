Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
7
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wright County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island, charged with DWI: What police docs show

By Jodi Goldberg and Michael Stallone
Updated  June 18, 2024 11:05am CDT
New York
FOX 5 NY

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island, Sag Harbor Village Police have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

LONG ISLAND - Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island and is charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records. 

According to paperwork obtained by FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg, Timberlake told officers he had one martini before getting in a car to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging. Sources said he was partying at Sag Harbor's American hotel.

While driving, Timberlake blew a stop sign and failed to keep to the right of the road just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to court documents.

GettyImages-1038265348-1.jpg

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for

Expand

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake handed over his Tennessee driver’s license and, according to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test.

GettyImages-914369764.jpg

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

He was later released from custody in the morning after being arraigned.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to Timberlake’s representatives and has not heard back. We also called his attorney and were told he was out of the office. 

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26.

The 43-year-old performer has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.