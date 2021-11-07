Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle visit Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis

article

A family-owned Vietnamese restaurant in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis hosted some special guests for lunch Sunday afternoon.

The Lotus Restaurant, located at 113 Grant Street, posted pictures of staff posing with Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber on Facebook.

(Courtesy Lotus Restaurant)

Chappelle is in town for a screening of his documentary "Untitled" at the Target Center on Saturday. It's unclear what Bieber was doing in Minnesota.

Along with his stop at the restaurant, Chappelle also swung by legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus. Photographer Mathieu Bitton, who has worked with Chappelle on recent projects, shared a photo of Chappelle holding a vinyl copy of his recent special "8:46," which focused on the murder of George Floyd.

Advertisement

Lotus Restaurant has two locations in the Twin Cities area. The other is located in Maple Grove.