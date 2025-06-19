Juneteenth celebration held in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rondo community in St. Paul is gathering with public city and state officials for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Observance.
Raw footage of the Spirit of Rondo award ceremony will be uploaded above.
Rondo 2025 Juneteenth Celebration
Big picture view:
The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions is hosting a Juneteenth celebration that showcases the history and genealogical stories of multiple families in the historic Rondo neighborhood.
What they're saying:
Governor Tim Walz shared a social media post observing Juneteenth.
The backstory:
The Juneteenth federal holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the country in 1865 following the end of the Civil War.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by a FOX 9 crew at the event and information shared by the 2025 Juneteenth Celebration website.