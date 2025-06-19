Juneteenth celebration held in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood

The Brief The 5th Annual Juneteenth Observance is being held at Rondo Commemorative Plaza. The event focuses on telling the history and genealogical stories of multiple families in the historic Rondo neighborhood. Public officials speaking at the event will announce the recipients for the Spirit of Rondo awards.



The Rondo community in St. Paul is gathering with public city and state officials for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Observance.

Raw footage of the Spirit of Rondo award ceremony will be uploaded above.

Rondo 2025 Juneteenth Celebration

Big picture view:

The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions is hosting a Juneteenth celebration that showcases the history and genealogical stories of multiple families in the historic Rondo neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Governor Tim Walz shared a social media post observing Juneteenth.

The backstory:

The Juneteenth federal holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the country in 1865 following the end of the Civil War.