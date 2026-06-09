Isanti man drowns at Gun Lake after trying to rescue dog

The Brief A man drowned on Gun Lake in Aitkin County on Sunday, June 7. Neighbors tried to rescue him after he entered the water to help a dog. Despite CPR efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Aitkin County authorities are investigating after a man drowned while trying to help a dog on Gun Lake.

Gun Lake death

What we know:

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor heard calls for help and saw someone struggling in Gun Lake around 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

The neighbors found an unoccupied boat and searched the water using private watercraft. After about 15 minutes, they found the man slightly submerged and brought him to shore.

Despite immediate CPR and continued efforts by emergency crews, Randy Benson, 47, of Isanti, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Benson had entered the water in an apparent attempt to assist a dog before he drowned.

What we don't know:

Details about the dog’s condition and whether it was rescued have not been released. Additional information about the circumstances leading up to the drowning is still pending.