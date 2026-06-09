Data centers: Why they’re sparking so much debate in Minnesota

The Brief Data centers are essential for powering digital services and artificial intelligence. Supporters highlight economic benefits, while critics warn about high resource use. Environmental groups argue that new centers could use as much energy as the entire state.



Data centers are the backbone of the digital world, but their impact on communities is sparking debate.

How data centers work and why they matter

What we know:

Data centers store huge amounts of information for tech companies, making services like artificial intelligence possible. They also power websites and let people save documents and photos in the cloud, among other things.

These facilities come in various sizes, from small office spaces to massive warehouse-style buildings, also known as hyperscale data centers.

Supporters say data centers bring jobs and tax revenue

What they're saying:

Proponents argue that data centers bring jobs and investment to an area. They also point out the extra tax revenue that communities get from them.

In addition, supporters argue that data centers boost local economies by providing employment opportunities, though critics have argued that the employment boost is relatively small.

Concerns about energy and water use

Big picture view:

Critics argue that data centers consume vast amounts of electricity and water, straining local resources.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which has repeatedly sued over data centers, claims that if just half of the 20 proposed hyperscale data centers were built, they would use as much energy as the entire state.

The same group said a Meta-backed data center in Farmington would double the city's water usage.

These concerns are fueling ongoing debates about the balance between economic growth and environmental impact.

Both the benefits and the drawbacks are being weighed by city leaders, residents and environmental advocates. Some communities have even enacted moratoriums on data centers to research their impact.

By the numbers:

According to datacentermap.com, there are 77 current and proposed data centers in Minnesota, with the bulk of them concentrated in the Twin Cities metro.