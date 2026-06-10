Chisago City head-on crash: 1 woman killed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries

The Brief Authorities say one woman was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday night in Chisago City. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near 270th Street. A 75-year-old St. Croix Falls, Wis., woman died. A 65-year-old Eagan woman suffered life-threatening injuries.



One woman was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Chisago City Tuesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Chisago City fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near 270th Street. According to the State Patrol’s incident report, a 75-year-old St. Croix Falls, Wis., woman was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger eastbound on Highway 8.

The vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2012 Nissan Murano.

Drivers identified

The State Patrol says the driver of the Ford Ranger, Rebecca Mae Freedom, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan Murano, Jane Ogbonne Martins of Eagan, suffered life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.