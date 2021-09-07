Judge rejects Minneapolis police ballot question language passed by city council

A Hennepin County judge rejected the ballot question language passed by the Minneapolis City council regarding a charter amendment that would replace the city’s police department with a department of public safety.

The judge’s order was in response to a lawsuit filed by three Minneapolis residents to change the wording of the ballot question, arguing the language gives voters no idea that a yes vote would remove the police chief and end a minimum staffing requirement for the police force.

The lawsuit also alleged there were important details left out of the ballot question language, including that the new department would report to 13 city council members and the mayor, instead of just the mayor.

The judge ruled in favor of the three residents, writing that the current ballot language is "vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation,

and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly. It is unreasonable and misleading."

Following the judge’s ruling, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who opposes the current version of the ballot question, released a statement, saying in part that the city council "forced through misleading language that failed to meet the most basic standards of transparency."

"Now, the Council has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects both what the petitioners submitted and includes essential information for Minneapolis voters at the ballot box," Frey said in his statement.

The city council will hold an emergency meeting at 1:30 p.m. to draft new ballot language.