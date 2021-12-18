Judge lets Minnesota's deadly force law stand, but strikes controversial provision

A Ramsey County judge is allowing Minnesota's new deadly force law to go back into effect. But Judge Leonardo Castro did strike one provision that police groups said was unconstitutional.

The provision had compelled a police officer who uses deadly force to justify why, potentially at trial.

Lawmakers implemented the new deadly force standards in summer 2020 in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The new standards require officers to only use deadly force to protect someone from death or great bodily harm.

Police groups believed this law, which took effect in March -- one month before the Daunte Wright shooting -- would have compelled Kim Potter to testify. Those fears didn't come to pass in this case because Judge Castro put the law on ice and Potter testified anyway.

Coincidentally, Castro ruled on the same day Potter took the stand.