Jonas Brothers visit Pennsylvania teen who missed concert due to cancer battle

article

A Pennsylvania teen was given the surprise of a lifetime from the Jonas Brothers.

Lily Jordan, a patient at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, had to cancel her plans to see the popular band due to her ongoing cancer battle.

The 16-year-old had jokingly invited the band to come see her in a post on Instagram.

The primary post with a photo of Lily was captioned, “A gal can dream!”

Lily's wish did not fall on deaf ears, though. Soon, her post started to go viral with the help of U.S. Congressman Scott Perry -- who shared her post to his Facebook page.

"PRAYERS NEEDED! Our good friend Lily is fighting for her life in Hershey tonight, and so badly wanted to see the Jonas Brothers tomorrow night at Hersheypark, but can’t because of her urgent treatment," Rep. Scott Perry wrote on Friday.

Before their Saturday show, the Jonas Brothers stopped by Penn State's Children's Hospital to visit her.

Advertisement

"Thank you for inviting us to come see you," Kevin told her.

In the heartwarming video, Joe explains they saw people on social media asking them to come visit Lily.

With a huge smile on her face, Lily repeatedly thanks them for their visit.

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Singh was also there and greeted Lily who was equally excited to meet her.

"The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable," Lily wrote on Instagram. "Literally made my life."