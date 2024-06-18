Joe Friedberg dies from cancer, criminal defense attorney remembered

article

Longtime Twin Cities criminal defense attorney Joe Friedberg has died after a battle with cancer.



According to his website, Friedberg, 87, took part in more than 300 trials throughout his career, which began in 1978.

During that stretch, his firm won more than 97% of its felony sex cases, and was victorious in other cases more than 89% of the time, his website says.

Prior to his death, Friedberg was the only practicing criminal lawyer to be inducted into the Minnesota Lawyers Hall of Fame. He was also previously recognized as one of the "100 most influential attorneys in Minnesota's history."

Enough Said and KFAN FM 100.3 show host Dan Barreiro called Friedberg "fearless" and "fascinating" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement.