Job Corps center in St. Paul sends students home after federal funding pause
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Federal funding cuts are clearing students out of the Hubert Humphrey Job Corps Center in St. Paul after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a "phased pause" in the program.
Job Corps funding pause
Big picture view:
The government program has helped young Americans for over 60 years.
The program provides housing for about 50,000 students each year. Students can also earn a school diploma or a GED, get vocational training and even learn how to drive.
Students now have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corps.
The Trump administration says Job Corps is financially unsustainable and calls it a failed experiment, with a cost of over $1.5 billion last year.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on May 29 it was starting "a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide, initiating an orderly transition for students, staff, and local communities."
