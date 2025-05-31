Job Corps center in St. Paul sends students home after federal funding pause

The Brief Job Corps students are being sent home after federal spending cuts. The program originated in 1964 and offers education and vocational training to Americans between the ages of 16 and 24. Students were told they have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corp.



Federal funding cuts are clearing students out of the Hubert Humphrey Job Corps Center in St. Paul after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a "phased pause" in the program.

Job Corps funding pause

Big picture view:

The government program has helped young Americans for over 60 years.

The program provides housing for about 50,000 students each year. Students can also earn a school diploma or a GED, get vocational training and even learn how to drive.

Students now have until June 6 to transition out of Job Corps.

The Trump administration says Job Corps is financially unsustainable and calls it a failed experiment, with a cost of over $1.5 billion last year.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced on May 29 it was starting "a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide, initiating an orderly transition for students, staff, and local communities."