Jewish cemetery in St. Paul targeted by vandals

Workers were cleaning up this week after vandals knocked down more than 30 grave markers at a Jewish cemetery in St. Paul.

Police say they were called out on Thursday for the vandalism that happened at some point overnight Wednesday into Thursday at the Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery on Christie Place.

In a statement to Twin Cities Jewish news site Jewfolk, which he also sent to FOX 9, cemetery chairman Ken Otto said: "You put your heart and your soul into it and you see that somebody just does stupid stuff like this. These people didn’t do nothing to nobody. They’re dead."

Otto also told Jewfolk he suspects children up to no good may be responsible for the vandalism.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing but due to recent concerns, they have increased patrols near synagogues and other Jewish community centers.

Advertisement

The vandalism comes as a St. Louis Park synagogue closed on Friday and Saturday due to threats made against it. https://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-synagogue-closes-in-response-to-violent-threat