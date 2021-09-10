St. Louis Park synagogue closes in response to violent threat

Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park will be closed Friday and Saturday as a precaution in response to a threat, according to a synagogue official.

Synagogue managing director Matt Walzer confirmed the Anti-Defamation League's Midwest office in Chicago received a threat of physical violence on its website Thursday night directed at a Beth El Synagogue. Authorities believe the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area and St. Louis Park was mentioned by name in the message.

Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

All other Beth El facilities in the Midwest region have also been notified of the potential threat.

Officials at the Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park are working with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.