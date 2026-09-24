Jessi Pierce fire ruled electrical and accidental: What investigators found 6 months later

The Brief State fire marshals say the house fire that killed hockey reporter Jessi Pierce Hinrichs and her three children was electrical and accidental. Investigators say the fire started in an office where an extension cord was run into a room with no electrical outlets. Modeling shows the family had roughly one minute to wake up, react, and escape after the nearest smoke alarm would have activated.



State fire marshals have released their preliminary findings in the fire that killed hockey reporter Jessi Pierce Hinrichs, her three children and the family dog, ruling it electrical and accidental.

Preliminary findings released six months later

The findings come six months after what officials say was the deadliest structure fire in the history of the White Bear Lake Fire Department. The home, built in 1952, had no electrical outlets in one of its offices, so the family had run an extension cord into that room — and that, according to investigators, is where the fire began.

A family remembered:

Jessi Pierce Hinrichs, her children Hudson, 8, Cayden, 6, and Avery, 4, and the family dog were all lost in the fire. Her husband, Mike, was out of town at the time. He shared a message that was read Thursday by White Bear Lake Fire Marshal Josh Waylander.

"My deepest thanks and gratitude go out to all those in the community that have supported me and our other family members in this darkest of times," said Waylander, reading Mike's statement. "Your kindness is not going to go unnoticed even if we have been too numb to adequately acknowledge your compassion and sympathy."

Even investigators felt the weight of what they found inside the home. "As I think back to that day, I can tell you that this home was full of love," said Dan Krier, Minnesota State Fire Marshal. "There were bunk beds in the bedroom, there were kids' toys, there were pictures of the family, there are personalized items, and of course, lots of hockey memorabilia."

How fast the fire moved

Fire investigators say the flames started in the office and spread quickly. Their modeling showed the smoke alarm nearest to the bedrooms would have activated approximately four minutes after the fire started. By the five-minute mark, according to that same modeling, it would have been nearly impossible to escape the home.

"That quick development really indicates they had one minute from when they had to be notified," said Krier. "They had to wake up. They had to respond and make a decision that they had to leave."

Investigators say they can tell the family realized there was a fire — they simply did not have enough time to get out.

What you can do to protect your family

Investigators say the same circumstances that led to this fire are present in many homes, but there are steps families can take. First, practice electrical safety — follow manufacturer guidelines for devices and power strips, check cords and devices for overheating and always charge devices on hard, stable surfaces. Second, make sure smoke alarms in your home are functioning. Third, create a home escape plan and practice it, especially if you have children.

Tributes to Jessi Pierce Hinrichs continue to grow. Minnesota Hockey is putting on a tournament in her honor this December in St. Paul.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when a final official report will be released by state fire marshals, but they say they’re hoping it’ll come within 30 days.