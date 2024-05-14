article

If ‘Jeopardy!’ questions are typically out of your realm of knowledge, a new version of the beloved TV game show may be more up your alley.

A new pop culture trivia version was announced Tuesday at Amazon’s Upfront presentation – ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ – coming from Sony Pictures Television.

The game show will follow the same answer-and-question format in new categories covering a broad range of pop culture, from alternative rock to The Avengers, from Broadway to MMA and Gen Z to Zendaya.

But the show will be a little different from the original because contestants will play in teams of three, according to an Amazon Studios press release.

Details about who might be hosting weren’t known yet.

‘Jeopardy!’ is a pop culture icon in its own right, and this is the first time the franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service.

In addition to masters and kids tournaments, other spinoff versions of ‘Jeopardy!’ have included ‘Rock & Roll Jeopardy!’ in the late ‘90s, ‘Jep!’, which was for kids and also premiered in the late ‘90s, and ‘Sports Jeopardy!’ in 2014.

In a live blog update from Amazon’s Upfront presentation, the company said Prime Video is home to shows like ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy,’ ‘Buy It Now’ and ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ is a reboot of the popular TV quiz show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ which ran for four seasons with host Jeff Foxworthy beginning in 2007.

This version is set to be hosted by Travis Kelce, Amazon said, and premiere later this year.

An "upfront" refers to a presentation given to advertisers by major networks or streamers that highlights their upcoming show lineup.

This story was reported from Detroit.