JD Vance scheduled to visit La Crosse, Wis. this week

The Brief Vice President JD Vance will visit Wisconsin on Thursday. Vance will visit a steel fabrication facility in La Crosse. Vance is scheduled to discuss investments in manufacturing under the "one big, beautiful" spending bill.



Vice President JD Vance is slated to make an appearance in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday.

Vance visit

What we know:

Vance will appear at a La Crosse area steel fabricating facility to tout support for manufacturing under the president's "one big, beautiful" spending bill.

The White House shared details about the visit in a news release on Tuesday.

The backstory:

It will be Vance's first visit to Wisconsin since the election. His last appearance was also in La Crosse, on the day before the election.

What we don't know:

Further details about Vance's visit were not yet made available.