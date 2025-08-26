Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance scheduled to visit La Crosse, Wis. this week

By
Published  August 26, 2025 11:38am CDT
JD Vance
FOX 9
JD Vance speaks at Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day [RAW]

JD Vance speaks at Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day [RAW]

Vice President JD Vance delivers a speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Memorial Day.

The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance will visit Wisconsin on Thursday.
    • Vance will visit a steel fabrication facility in La Crosse.
    • Vance is scheduled to discuss investments in manufacturing under the "one big, beautiful" spending bill.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Vice President JD Vance is slated to make an appearance in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday.

Vance visit

What we know:

Vance will appear at a La Crosse area steel fabricating facility to tout support for manufacturing under the president's "one big, beautiful" spending bill.

The White House shared details about the visit in a news release on Tuesday.

The backstory:

It will be Vance's first visit to Wisconsin since the election. His last appearance was also in La Crosse, on the day before the election.

What we don't know:

Further details about Vance's visit were not yet made available.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the White House on Tuesday and past reporting.

JD VanceWisconsinPolitics