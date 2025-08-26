JD Vance scheduled to visit La Crosse, Wis. this week
LA CROSSE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Vice President JD Vance is slated to make an appearance in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday.
Vance visit
What we know:
Vance will appear at a La Crosse area steel fabricating facility to tout support for manufacturing under the president's "one big, beautiful" spending bill.
The White House shared details about the visit in a news release on Tuesday.
The backstory:
It will be Vance's first visit to Wisconsin since the election. His last appearance was also in La Crosse, on the day before the election.
What we don't know:
Further details about Vance's visit were not yet made available.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the White House on Tuesday and past reporting.