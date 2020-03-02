James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ creator and retired host, dies at 93

article

James Lipton, theater academic and host of the popular series “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died, Ovation TV confirmed. He was 93.

Lipton’s wife told the New York Times that the 93-year-old died from complications of bladder cancer.

Known for creating the iconic show that would serve as a master class for would-be actors, Lipton served as the host of “Inside the Actors Studio” for 23 seasons before leaving the show when it left Bravo to go on to Ovation TV in 2019.

The show became known as a central think tank for cinema, where Lipton was able to connect with writers, directors and performers who would partake in long and intimate interviews and share details of their careers they might not have anywhere else.

The long list of talent that graced the stage to meet Lipton in front of a live audience of hopeful acting students included some of films biggest stars, such as Dennis Hopper, Robert Redford and many others.

