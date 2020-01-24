Jack Jablonski achieves NHL dream by landing job with Los Angeles Kings

article

A former Minnesota high school hockey player, who became paralyzed from an injury during a game, is getting a chance to live out his NHL dreams.

Thursday, Jack Jablonski tweeted photos of himself filling out the paperwork for his new job with the Los Angeles Kings. The recent University of Southern California graduate will be starting a full-time job as a content coordinator for the Kings. He will be working in podcasting, radio and television.

Jablonski told FOX 9 it’s a dream come true in a way he never imagined.

“It’s been a long time going, but at the same time, you know the journey is full of ups and downs and obviously this is one of those ups,” he said.

In 2012, Jablonski was playing for Benilde-St. Margaret’s when an injury left him quadriplegic. Since the injury, Jablonski has dedicated himself to recovery as well as helping create a charity foundation to support spinal cord injury research.

While his new gig with the Kings isn’t a player contract, Jablonski says he’s thrilled to be a part of the game he loves on a professional level.

“I mean every kid growing up in Minnesota or avid hockey fan or avid hockey player grows up to want to play in the NHL and want to be a part of the game as long as possible and as many ways, so being able to be a part of that in one way … is definitely something I’m excited to do,” said Jablonski.

