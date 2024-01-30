Items covered in blood found in Wisconsin

Authorities in Wisconsin are trying to determine how a load of items, covered in what appears to be a "substantial amount of blood," ended up on the side of the road.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office reports the gruesome discovery was made about a week ago, on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 21. The items were found along Highway 40 near the area of the Whitetail Golf Course, deputies report, in Colfax Township.

Deputies admit they are not sure how the items ended up where they did, whether someone dumped them there or if they fell out of a vehicle.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw something strange in that area to contact them. They are also looking for anyone with video of vehicles traveling along Highway 40.

You can call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.