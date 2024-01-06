Iowa school shooting: Perry HS to remain closed next week

Perry High School in Iowa will remain closed all of next week after a school shooting that left a 6th grader dead and 7 others injured, including the principal. The shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot, the Iowa State Medical Examiner confirmed Friday.

The high school will remain closed all next week. Middle school and elementary school students will go back to class on Friday, Jan. 12. The school board, which usually meets in the high school library, will instead meet at the school administration building in downtown Perry on Monday at 6 p.m.

"This is an extremely painful and difficult time for our entire school community, and in our grief, we will take time to remember," said Clark Wicks, Perry superintendent.

IDs released

Ahmir Jolliff, 11, was determined to have died from three gunshot wounds in a manner that has been ruled a homicide.

The shooter has been confirmed as Dylan Butler, 17. According to authorities, Butler opened fire at the school just after 7:30 a.m., forcing people to hide in classrooms and offices shortly before classes were set to begin on the first day back after winter break.

Hero principal

The investigation so far confirms the school’s principal, Dan Marburger, "acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students." As of Saturday morning, Marburger and two students remain hospitalized.

A Facebook post from Marburger’s daughter shared that cards from Perry students and community members were delivered to the hospital. One card in particular made her smile. It read, "Not all heroes wear capes. Some are the school principal."