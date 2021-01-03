Investigation underway after man found dead in tent at Minnehaha Park

article

Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway into the death of a man at an encampment at Minnehaha Park.

Officers from Minneapolis Park Police and the Minneapolis Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. for the welfare check of a man found in a tent on the 4900 block of South Minnehaha Park Drive, north of the falls.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had suffered "obvious trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now launched an investigation to determine how the man was killed.

Officers are also attempting to locate people from the encampment. Police say some people left the area when they arrived, believing officers were part of an effort to disband the encampment.

"We believe that there are witnesses to what may have happened or transpired or people that will at least have information, but they left," said police spokesperson John Elder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the homicide unit at 612-673-2941 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.