Investigation underway after man found dead in ditch near Detroit Lakes

Deputies in northern Minnesota are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a ditch near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a body.

Investigators say the victim, who has since been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Thompson of Frazee, was found dead in a ditch along 300th Avenue, just north of 137th Street in Burlington Township, just west of Detroit Lakes.

The cause of death is under investigation, but deputies say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Thompson.

At this point, deputies say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.