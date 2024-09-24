Minneapolis man shot at troopers on I-94 after girlfriend broke up with him: Charges

article

The Brief Eddie James Freeman, of Minneapolis, is charged with several felonies after court documents allege he intentionally crashed a vehicle and shot at police after his girlfriend broke up with him. The incident led to Interstate-94 being shut down for several hours over the weekend.



A Minneapolis man is accused of intentionally crashing a vehicle and shooting at police officers after his girlfriend broke up with him as she drove down Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, court documents allege.

Eddie James Freeman, 23, of Minneapolis, is charged with first-degree assault against a police officer, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fourth-degree assault in connection to the incident that shut down a portion of Interstate 94 for several hours.

What we know

According to the criminal complaint, Minnesota State Troopers responded to I-94 and Dowling Avenue North on Sept. 21, 2024, because of a single-car crash. On their way to the scene, troopers learned gunshots had been fired and were told a description of the suspect.

As one trooper approached Lowry Avenue, they put their spotlight on a person who matched the suspect's description and intended to stop him. However, Freeman "raised his arm and pointed it at the squad car, firing multiple shots" toward the trooper, the complaint reads.

The squad camera captured the interaction, including two muzzle flashes and the sound of two gunshots, charges said.

Additional law enforcement responded to the scene, including a Minneapolis police officer. When the officer arrived, Freeman "raised his hand and pointed what appeared to be a gun in the officer's direction," court documents state. The officer noted he "then heard what he believed to be a gunshot but was unclear if [Freeman] was firing at him."

Freeman was then surrounded by more officers and he tossed his handgun, which authorities recovered, charges said.

Freeman was taken into custody, but during his arrest, he spit on the face of a Minneapolis police officer who was assisting in the arrest, charges said.

What else happened

At the crash scene near Dowling Avenue North, authorities located a victim, who was the driver of the vehicle. The victim reported Freeman was her boyfriend and they were driving down I-94 when she told him their relationship was over, court documents state. The victim told authorities Freeman then grabbed the vehicle's steering wheel and caused the crash.

The victim said Freeman then got out of the vehicle before she could, and she heard multiple gunshots, but she couldn't see what was happening, charges allege. Officers noted there was a bullet hole in the driver's side door near where the victim was sitting.

Two good Samaritans who tried to help after the crash told authorities that as they got closer to the crashed vehicle, they saw Freeman pointing a gun at them, the complaint reads. When one of the good Samaritans turned to run away, they heard gunshots.

The good Samaritans reported hearing about six gunshots before they ran to their vehicle and left the area, charges say.

Freeman is in custody.

What's next

Freeman is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.