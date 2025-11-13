Interstate 94: New westbound lanes open as winter work halts

The Brief Construction on I-94 from Albertville to Monticello is paused for winter. New westbound lanes and bridges are now open, but the third lane will stay closed until fall 2026. I-494 in Bloomington will close for a weekend starting Nov. 14 for winter preparations.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation has paused construction on Interstate 94 (I-94) between Albertville and Monticello for winter.

Winter pause on I-94 project

What we know:

The I-94 project has expanded the westbound lanes, added a new bridge, and improved drainage systems. The westbound and eastbound lanes are open, but the third westbound lane will remain closed until fall 2026. The speed limit is back to 70 mph, but drivers should slow down if conditions worsen.

What you can do:

Drivers should stay alert for off-road work and construction vehicles along the project area. In case of a crash, follow posted detour signs.

The I-94 project is expected to be finished in November 2026. But according to MnDOT, there is some good news for central Minnesota.

"That was kind of our last project in central Minnesota that work operations have suspended for winter. All the other ones have been completed this year," said Jenny Seelen, MnDOT District 3 Communications.

What's next for I-94

In spring 2026, crews will return to expand the eastbound lanes, shifting traffic onto the new westbound lanes. The $76 million project aims to improve ride quality, extend the interstate's life, and enhance safety.

Weekend closure on I-494

Starting Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m., westbound Interstate 494 (I-494) between Highway 77 and Highway 100 will close for the weekend. Eastbound I-494 will also close Saturday night for utility work. Detours will be in place using Highway 77, Highway 62, and Highway 100.

Motorists should expect changes based on weather and schedule. MnDOT advises caution in work zones.

What they're saying:

"Traffic sucks, all the time. I don’t feel very good about it. With the extreme weather in Minnesota, you kind of just have to deal with it, which isn’t my favorite, but we make do," said Sean Haskin.

The I-494 closures over the weekend will reopen by Monday morning. MnDOT also tells FOX 9 it will permanently close the I-494 ramps at Nicollet Avenue and 12th avenue by the end of this year for bridge construction.