I-35E crash in St. Paul leaves wrong-way driver dead, 6 injured

A 36-year-old woman is dead after driving onto Interstate 35E the wrong way and crashing into a bus and two SUVs on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the four-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. on wet road conditions.

Robin Grigsby, of North St. Paul, entered the highway the wrong way at Victoria Avenue, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. Her vehicle "made contact" with a school bus south of Grand Avenue, then hit an SUV and rolled before crashing into another SUV. The State Patrol says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four occupants of the first SUV, which includes a 50-year-old driver and three 14-year-old passengers, were injured. The school bus had four occupants ages 59-66 – two of whom were injured. The sole driver of the second SUV was not injured.

All the injuries are currently listed as "non-life-threatening" on the State Patrol's crash report.