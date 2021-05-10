AGs against Instagram Kids: 44 states oppose 13-and-under version

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

According to a release from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, the coalition wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg contending that social media can be detrimental to children and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.

"Launching a version of Instagram for children under 13 would make it more difficult to protect kids from the detrimental effects of social media. Facebook needs to reconsider—and drop—this plan," Attorney General Kaul wrote.

In their letter, the attorneys general wrote that research shows social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children. They cited rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram, the use of the platform by predators to target children, and Facebook’s "checkered record in protecting the welfare of children on its platforms." They also wrote that children lack the capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including "advertising, inappropriate content and relationships with strangers."

The coalition also cited one report that found an increase of 200 percent in recorded instances in the use of Instagram to target and abuse children over a six-month period in 2018. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.

Advertisement

For more information on the coalition, click here.