Inmate who escaped Chisago County Jail found hiding in trash can

The Brief Authorities say an inmate at the Chisago County Jail who escaped Thursday morning while on supervised trash duty was found hours curled up in a trash bin. Donald Warner, 46, is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual assault. He's back in custody and charged with felony escape from custody.



An inmate in the Chisago County Jail who escaped the facility Thursday was found a few hours later in a trash can.

Donald Warner, 46, is awaiting trial on multiple sexual assault charges. He’s now charged with felony escape from custody – held pursuant to lawful arrest.

Inmate escapes jail

What we know:

According to court documents, Warner was on supervised trash duty when, at about 1:26 a.m., a correctional officer escorted him to the exterior loading dock to bring garbage to the dumpsters. As he walked the trash bins to the dumpster, Warner took off, running westbound away from the jail.

The officer immediately notified the jail. Court documents state the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officers immediately started searching for him.

Found in a trash can

What they're saying:

The charges state that less than two hours later, at about 3:11 a.m., two sheriff’s deputies searched the peninsula of Grand Avenue, south of Highway 8. They were searching the area of Loren’s Park in Center City when a sheriff’s deputy opened the lid of a trash can, and found Warner crouched inside. He was pulled out and taken into custody.

What's next:

Warner is back in jail on $2.6 million bond on four separate charges of criminal sexual conduct.