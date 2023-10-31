Inmate escapes Watonwan County jail, search ongoing

article

Authorities in Watonwan County say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail on Monday.

Leonardo Lopez Jr. was in the county jail charged with failure to register as a predatory offender. He was last seen shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Watonwan sheriff’s office says precautions have been in place to keep the public safe. Additionally, they are asking the public that if they see Lopez to contact law enforcement.